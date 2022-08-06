Expo inaugurated ahead of National Handloom Day

Collector viewing handloom saris at the expo being held in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Collector S. Visakan inaugurated a handloom exhibition-cum-sale ahead of the 8th National Handloom Day at a private hall near the Revenue Divisional Office in Dindigul on Saturday.

The expo, also held as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence, will be open between August 6 and 8, stated the release.

Weavers from 42 Handloom Weavers Co-operative Societies across south Tamil Nadu put up stalls displaying a variety of sarees including soft silk, art silk, cotton, kora cotton, tie-and-dye cotton, organic cotton, dhotis, shirts as well as bedspreads, bedsheets, towels etc.

Mr. Visakan encouraged the people to visit the exhibition and buy from the wide variety of garments, thereby strengthening the livelihood of weavers.

B. Venkatesalu, Assistant Director, Department of Handloom, Madurai Range, said that a discount of 20 per cent will be offered on all the products. “Weavers from Chinnalapatti, Palani, Dindigul, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar have put up stalls,” he added.

Ten weavers received loans at a total cost of ₹10 lakh under Weavers MUDRA Scheme from the Collector, as part of the event. Further, five weavers received yarn passbooks through National Handloom Development Corporation and old-age pension sanction orders were issued to five other weavers, said Mr Venkatesalu.

A free-medical and vaccination camp and an eye check-up camp supported by a private hospital were also held as part of the event.

The exhibition would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City Health Officer Indra and others were present.