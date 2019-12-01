Engagements- Dgl

DEVAKOTTAI
KMS Sindhanaicholai: Mupperum Vizha, Presidential address by Mu. Palani Raguladhasan, Bagath Singh Mani Mandapam, 6 p.m.
RAJAPALAYAM
Ramco Institute of Technology: Second international open chess tournament, RIT Auditorium, 9.30 a.m.
DEVAKOTTAI
KMS Sindhanaicholai: Mupperum Vizha, Presidential address by Mu. Palani Raguladhasan, Bagath Singh Mani Mandapam, 6 p.m.
RAJAPALAYAM
Ramco Institute of Technology: Second international open chess tournament, RIT Auditorium, 9.30 a.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 12:28:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/engagements/article30132010.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.