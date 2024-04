April 29, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

In view of May Day celebration on May 1, all Tasmac-run retail outlets and bars in Madurai district will remain shut for the day, a release by the district administration said. If any liquor shops were found to be selling liquor on that day, strict action would be taken against the salespersons, it added.