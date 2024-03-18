GIFT a SubscriptionGift
District Collector chairs meeting with printing press and banks in Thoothukudi

Press owners asked to print details of the name and address of the press; banks told to keep tabs on transactions involving large sums of money

March 18, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
District Election officer G. Lakshmipathy addressing the bank staff for election notification meeting in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday.

District Election officer G. Lakshmipathy addressing the bank staff for election notification meeting in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Printing press owners in Thoothukudi district were issued guidelines to adhere to the election Model Code of Conduct. A meeting in this regard was held at the District Collectorate on Monday. It was presided by Collector G. Lakhsmipathy. 

Printing presses located in the district should include the name and address of the press while printing pamphlets, banners, and posters.

Further, as per the People’s Representation Act 127 A (2), the printer should submit a duplicate of the printed material and the declaration of the publisher to the District Election Officer, said Mr. Lakshmipathy. 

The District Election Officer, after verifying the compliance of the printing press with the law, should display a copy of the information on its notice board.

“Details of expenditure incurred on printing materials should be registered with the shadow observation register,” Mr. Lakshmipathy, who is the District Election Officer, said.  

In addition to this, the printing press should submit details of the press and details of the printed material and amount spent for it, the Collector said.

Violation of these rules could lead to cancellation of ownership and legal action in accordance with the relevant State laws. 

Meeting with banks 

Mr. Lakshmipathy, chairing a meeting with the representatives of banks from the district, asked them to follow the standard operating procedure which was formulated for banks to transport the money after implementation of Model Code of Conduct.

Further, he added that althrough the Expenditure Seizure Management System (ESMS) application, flying squad and other inspection officials could monitor the cash that was being transported by banks.

They were instructed that during transportation of money in their vehicles, the staff present in the vehicle should possess valid identification cards along with the remaining documents of cash that was being moved.

“Banks should not fail to inform the Election Commission and Income Tax department if any suspicious transactions were monitored. Also, if transactions of more than one lakh were noticed in bank accounts of the candidates, it should be immediately informed to the authorities,” he said.

Also, in case of unusual transaction in the bank accounts of self-help groups or non-governmental organisations, it should be brought to the notice of the officials concerned, Mr. Lakshmipathy said.  

In the meeting, District Revenue Officer (DRO) S. Ajay Srinivasan was present.

