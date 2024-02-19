GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Country boat outboard engines stolen; fishermen strike work

February 19, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the continuing theft of outboard country boat engines, the Koottapuli village fishermen struck work on Monday and abstained from fishing.

 When fisherman Sahayam of Koottapuli had anchored his country boat with two outboard engines, unidentified persons stole both the engines on Sunday. When Mr. Sahayam came to the Koottapuli beach on Monday early morning to go for fishing, he found that the engines had been stolen.

 After Mr. Sahayam alerted other fishermen, around 100 fishermen went to Pazhavoor police station and submitted a complaint seeking immediate action to check the repeated theft of outboard country boat engines from the boats of Koottapuli.

 To press for their demand, the Koottapuli fishermen struck work on Monday.

