Counting at 13 centres in Madurai

On the eve of counting of votes for the rural local body election held in two phases, the district administration on Wednesday said the counting centres were equipped with adequate infrastructure, announcement systems and cameras to monitor proceedings.

Counting would be held at 13 centres in Madurai. A total of 1,182 tables had been arranged and 3,965 counting personnel deputed for duty. Besides, police personnel would be stationed at the centres to prevent any untoward incident.

During the process, ballot boxes placed in strongrooms would be brought out and the ballot papers sorted out on the basis of colour on separate tables. Preliminary counting of votes would take place when the ballot papers were being bunched in bundles of 50.

The bundles and the total number of votes polled must match for the bundles to reach separate counting tables. Specific charts had been created to ensure that the assistant returning officers recorded the votes properly and provided results diligently, said Additional Director (Panchayat) A. Chelladurai.

Re-election for the post of ward member at Ward 1 at Vanjinagar panchayat in Kottampatti panchayat union took place smoothly on Wednesday, said Collector T. G. Vinay.

Of the total 314 votes in the ward, 267 polled.