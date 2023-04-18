Communists, political parties show black flags to Governor, arrested

April 18, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Members affiliated to the CPI (M), CPI, VCK, MDMK and among other political outfits staged a demonstration near the District Collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday condemning the Governor R.N. Ravi.

The Governor is on a two-day visit to Ramanathapuram district and even as the officials were preparing to receive him, the political party cadres had assembled to show their protest.

When the police directed the agitators to submit a memorandum to the officials, CITU district secretary M. Sivaji and CPI district secretary N.S. Perumal said that it was a protest against the Governor for his ‘non-cooperation’ with the Tamil Nadu government.

After persuasion, when the police refused permission to march ahead towards the Collectorate, they were arrested by the Kenikarai police.

The Governor after visiting the Navabhashana temple, addressed a gathering of fishermen in a private kalyana mandapam.

He said that the country depended on the fishermen for their contribution played a pivotal role in very many ways. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was set to emerge to the top in the globe very soon and appealed to the fishermen to join the stream.

The Governor said that with the country improving in many spheres, the wards of fishermen should also become bureaucrats and start industries. He was impressed by the asanas performed by the students and extended invitation to them to join in the World Yoga Day celebrations in June at the Raj Bhavan.

He also invited the fishermen delegation to visit the Raj Bhavan on occasions like Independence Day and other events.

The fishermen association leaders said that they faced drinking water issues and demanded subsidy for the diesel. He immediately said that he would take it up with the District Collector to look into the modalities to solve for the drinking water crisis and with regard to the subsidy for diesel, he said he would take it up with the governments.