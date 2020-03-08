College student succumbs to injuries

MADURAI

S. Salchu J. Sangma, 20, of Thoothukudi, an engineering college student, who was riding pillion on the bike ridden by S. Harpreeth Singh, 21, succumbed to injuries, which he had sustained after the bike hit a wall of a women’s hostel building on Tirupparankundram-Avaniyapuram Road, at Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday. Singh had died at the accident spot on Saturday afternoon.

Singh had borrowed the motorbike of one P. Mohit of Villapuram and, with Sangma on the pillion, was speeding on Tirupparankundram-Avaniyapuram Road on Saturday. While negotiating a sharp curve, Singh lost control of the bike and it hit the compound wall of the women’s hostel building.

In an accident reported at T. Kallupatti, a S. Muthammal, 57, died after falling from a two-wheeler on Friday. The police said that the deceased was the manager of a nationalised bank at the village.

She was riding pillion on the motorbike ridden by an employee of the bank, S. Sankaralingam. The duo were returning home after work when they fell from the bike near a petrol bunk. Muthammal sustained head injuries and was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. T. Kallupatti police are investigating.

A real estate businessman, T. Vijaya Narayanan, 56, of Vadipatti was fatally knocked down by a speeding bus on Ring Road near Austinpatti.

The police said that the bus, proceeding to Madurai from Kovilpatti, hit the two-wheeler from behind near Karuvelampatti junction around 6.30 p.m. on Saturday, and Vijaya Narayanan was killed on the spot. Austinpatti police are investigating.