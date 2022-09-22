Collector inspects lands to be acquired for SIPCOT Industrial Estate expansion

Collector K.Senthil Raj inspecting the land at a village for SIPCOT near Thoothukudi on Thursday.

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj on Thursday inspected the lands to be acquired for the expansion of SIPCOT Industrial Estate here.

Accompanied by the officials from various departments, Dr. Senthil Raj visited the lands close to Mela Thattappaarai and Nainarpuram under the Sillanaththam village panchayat where new industries are likely to come-up in near future.

Since upcoming ‘International Furniture Park’, for which foundation stone was laid on March 7 last, is likely to attract hefty investments as being claimed by the top brass of Department of Industries, the district administration is identifying the lands to be acquired for the expansion of the SIPCOT Industrial Estate for accommodating other industries.

Special Revenue Divisional Officer (SIPCOT) Latha, special tahsildar (Land) Prabhakaran and tahsildars Sivakumar and Amudha accompanied the Collector during the inspection of the land.