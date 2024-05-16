GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Collector inspects development works in Kanniyakumari

Published - May 16, 2024 08:28 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Collector P.N. Sridhar inspects the construction of fishermen’s restroom at Melakadiyappattinam in Kanniyakumari on Thursday.

Collector P.N. Sridhar inspects the construction of fishermen’s restroom at Melakadiyappattinam in Kanniyakumari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar on Thursday inspected the ongoing development works in Kurunthancode union in the district

 After inspecting the fishermen’s resting hall on Mela Kadiyapattinam beach, which is being built at a cost of ₹10 lakh under the MP’s Constituency Development Fund, Mr. Sridhar inspected the damaged hall, which was once used by the fishermen for mending nets.

 As the hall was in a pathetic shape, the Collector asked the officials to take immediate steps for renovating the hall.

 He also visited the anganvadi under construction at Keezha Kadiyapattinam under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme at the cost of ₹11.97 lakh.

 The Collector inspected the overhead tanks being built at Mela Kadiyapattinam (60,000 litre capacity) and Muttom (1 lakh capacity). He asked the officials to complete the work on public health centre on the Muttom Primary Health Centre premises.

 Project Director, District Rural Development Agency Babu was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.