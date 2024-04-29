GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bison attacks two forest department personnel near Gudalur

April 29, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Two forest personnel were injured when a bison attacked them in the forest area near Gudalur while they were involved in enumeration of Nilgiri Tahr on Monday. According to police sources, the injured were identified as Forester Bhoopathi (34) and Forest Guard Suman (27). A team of Forest Department personnel led by Mr. Bhoopathi was taking up the enumeration of Nilgiri Tahr near Kannagi Temple under Gudalur Forest Range. A bison which emerged from nowhere suddenly attacked them around noon. While Mr. Bhoopathi sustained injuries on his hip, Mr. Suman suffered a fracture on his left leg. After providing first-aid at the Government Hospital in Cumbum, they were admitted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.