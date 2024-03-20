GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adequate lighting facilities, CCTV cameras will be provided along girivalam path of temple, HC told

March 20, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Authorities of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that adequate lighting facilities will be provided and CCTV cameras installed on the girivalam path to monitor the path and ensure that no untoward incident took place.

The authorities told a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar that as per the Monitoring Committee’s suggestion the facilities will be provided in two weeks. The temple authorities submitted that donors have come forward to provide two battery cars to the temple and it will be operated in 10 days. With regard to the tender process for operating buses, e-tender had been invited. It will be opened on March 22 and 15 days from the completion of the tender process, buses will be operated.

The court observed that since the tender process had already commenced, the Code of Conduct announced by the Election Commission of India will not be a bar, and if required necessary permission may be obtained from the ECI.

The court directed the State to get necessary instructions from the government to expedite the land acquisition proceedings to acquire 58 acres near the temple for providing additional facilities to the devotees.

The State told the court that 120 Home Guards were available in the Police Department in Palani of which 60% of them can be deployed for the services on the request made by the temple, subject to payment of the necessary costs, temporarily till an alternative arrangement was made by the temple authorities. The court directed the temple authorities to make a request to the Superintendent of Police.

The temple authorities submitted that necessary arrangements will be made as suggested by the Monitoring Committee for entering into a lease deed/agreement or seeking permission for a short term with the private land owners to use their lands for parking vehicles and ensure that there was no hindrance to the devotees.

The State told the police that adequate police personnel will be deployed to prevent traffic congestion and to maintain law and order. The court adjourned the hearing on the petitions that sought removal of encroachments along the girivalam path of the temple till March 21. Earlier, the court had appointed a committee headed by a retired High Court Judge to monitor the removal of encroachments. 

