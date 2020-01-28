Action sought against teacher

Seeking action against a teacher, who reportedly asked an eleventh standard student to sit on the floor to write the examination, his mother submitted a petition to the Collector on Tuesday as he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

According to the petitioner and student’s mother S. Syethu Marjuna of Mettukadai near Thuckalay, her son was diagnosed with cancer when he was in class 9 and he, while undergoing treatment for the disease in Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, passed Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination with 410 marks.

Since the treatment had telling side-effects on him, the boy was admitted in Plus One at Government Higher Secondary School in Thuckalay as it is located close to his residence.

“When my son went to write the revision test on Monday, the invigilator of the examination hall, asked my son to sit on the floor and write the test, saying that his hairstyle was improper. Even after my son said he was undergoing treatment for cancer, the teacher did not revoke the punishment besides verbally abusing him. Since my son, who had undergone chemotherapy on January 21 last, sat on the floor for 3 hours from 1.15 p.m. to write the examination, he suffered a lot due to severe pain in the neck as he returned home in the evening. He could not sleep properly due to the excruciating pain that induced depression. The Collector should take appropriate action against the teacher concerned,” Ms. Marjuna appealed.