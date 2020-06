The Southern Railway will run the following special fare trains in December.

Train No.06001 Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli special fare train will leave Chennai Egmore at 9.05 p.m. on December 9 and reach Tirunelveli at 10.45 a.m. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 2, AC 3-tier – 2 & Sleeper Class – 10 coaches.

Stoppages: Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Kodaikkanal Road, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti and Vanchi Maniyachchi.

Train No.06016 Ernakulam Junction-Velankanni special fare train will leave Ernakulam junction at 8.15 p.m. on December, 1 and 8 and reach Velankanni at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

Train No.06015 Velankanni-Ernakulam Junction special fare train will leave Velankanni at 2.20 p.m. on December, 2 and 9 and reach Ernakulam Jn. at 4.15 a.m. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 11, General Second Class – 3 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

Train No.06015 Velankanni – Ernakulam Jn. special fare special train will stop at Ernakulam Town also.

Reservation for the above trains will commence on November 16.