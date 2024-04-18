GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Water Metro service to Fort Kochi to begin on Sunday

Decision after Cochin Shipyard handed over 14th of the 23 ferries to Kochi Metro Rail Limited for operation; ticketing and allied infrastructure readied to enable service

April 18, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Fort Kochi terminal of the Kochi Water Metro.

The Fort Kochi terminal of the Kochi Water Metro. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tourists and others to Fort Kochi will be able to commute from the city to the heritage locale in Water Metro ferries from Sunday without being caught in traffic snarls on narrow roads and bridges, thanks to Kochi Water Metro which will offer its service in the corridor from the day.

Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) has decided to operate its electric hybrid ferries from the High Court terminal to the newly completed Fort Kochi terminal built near the famed walkway of the beach from Sunday. The decision comes in the wake of the Cochin Shipyard handing over the 14th of the 23 ferries for which Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had placed orders for. The boat completed trial run in the corridor, while ticketing and allied infrastructure have been readied to enable the ferry service, sources said.

A ferry will operate in the corridor every 20 to 30 minutes, while the fare is ₹40 per person. Apart from regular commuters, the service will considerably benefit visitors to the city and those on vacation who are keen to visit Fort Kochi, they added.

Apart from the inadequate number of ferries, KWML had, till March, been citing delay in getting statutory clearances for the Fort Kochi terminal as among the reasons for not extending the operation of its ferries to the popular tourism locale where the row of a dozen Chinese fishing nets, colonial architecture, and homestays are among the major attractions. Mattancherry heritage town, where a ferry terminal is under construction, is located a stone’s throw away.

A total of 19.31 lakh passengers have so far travelled in the 13 ferries of the agency ever since the Water Metro project was launched a year ago. KWML had set a target of 10,000 commuters per day, with the available fleet of ferries.

Related Topics

Kochi / public transport / waterway and maritime transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.