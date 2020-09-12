War of words over voters’ list in Kizhakkambalam

With local body polls round the corner, politics seems to be hotting up in Kizhakkambalam panchayat with the local Congress leadership alleging Twenty20, the apolitical corporate-backed charity outfit that swept the polls in the last election, of rigging the electoral rolls.

In a press conference held on Saturday, local Congress leaders alleged that the corporate entity backing the movement was settling its employees from elsewhere in the vacant places in the panchayat to get them enrolled as voters.

“The company, using its clout in the local body, is fabricating documents with the active collaboration of the panchayat secretary for these settlers to get them enrolled. Attempts are being made to slip in around 2,500 such voters into the list on the strength of forged documents. Having failed to develop the panchayat as they promised, and anticipating defeat in the forthcoming polls, the company, in connivance with the panchayat governing committee, is trying to sabotage the election process to retain power,” alleged Elias Karipra, president of the Kizhakkambalam Assembly constituency of the Congress. He said that the party had petitioned the Chief Election Commissioner and the District Collector.

However, Twenty20 leadership dispelled the allegations as the desperate attempt of the opposition staring at another resounding defeat at the hustings.

“None can illegally get enrolled in the voters’ list by forging documents as a transparent online process monitored by an autonomous Election Commission is in force. The allegation that the panchayat secretary is forging documents for us is baseless since any such attempt by a government servant will for sure leave him jobless, if exposed. Officials only do the verification while it is for the applicants concerned to upload the given set of documents,” said Sabu M. Jacob, businessman and chief mentor of Twenty20.

He said that the party was raising wild allegations as an anticipatory bail to shield them from yet another inevitable electoral defeat.