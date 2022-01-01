Venkaiah lauds Lakshadweep’s shift to green energy

Vice President inaugurates two colleges on Kadmat and Androth islands

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated two colleges of arts and sciences on Kadmat and Androth islands on his first State visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

He lauded the Lakshadweep administration for its ban on single-use plastic and shifting to green energy, said a communication from the Press Information Bureau here on Saturday.

The Vice President, who is on a two-day tour of Lakshadweep, was received by Administrator Praful Patel. He was also accorded a guard of honour.

Addressing a gathering at Kadmat on Saturday, Mr. Naidu expressed happiness at his first official visit to the islands as Vice President. He said Lakshadweep boasts a unique confluence of ancient cultural heritage and pristine natural beauty, and that he was humbled by the hospitality of its people.

Praising the beauty of Lakshadweep, he said everyone must try to visit the islands at least once in their lifetime.

Inaugurating the colleges, Mr. Naidu said the courses being offered would help students of the islands, especially girls, overcome geographical constraints and pursue quality higher education.

The Vice President is also the Chancellor of Pondicherry University to which the colleges are affiliated. He also advised the administration to start more courses in skill development to enhance the employability of youth.

Highlighting the immense eco-tourism and fisheries potential of Lakshadweep, he called upon youth to utilise courses offered in aquaculture, tourism, and hospitality and strive for excellence in the sectors where they have a natural advantage.

Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, Mohammed Faizal P.P., MP; Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University; senior officials, students, and teachers were present.