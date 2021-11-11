Union Minister visits NPOL

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday visited the Naval Physical Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), a DRDO laboratory, which works in the field of underwater surveillance systems and technologies.

Vijayan Pillai, director of the lab, brief him on the establishment’s roadmap for the next 20 years. Mr. Chandrasekhar also visited the acoustic tank facility and the DARPAN facility, a sonar design and simulation centre equipped with oceanographic and sonar signal database which can evaluate advance signal processing algorithms.