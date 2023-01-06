Two killed in separate road accidents in Ernakulam

January 06, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Two youngsters died in two separate road accidents in the city on Friday.

Both the victims were motorcyclists and were killed after being knocked down by cars.

Vishnu Das, 23, of Thrikkakara died in the evening after his motorcycle collided with a car at Kalamassery. Police have registered a case under IPC Section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

In the an earlier accident, Neeraj, 30, died after a car rammed his motorcycle at Eloor. Though he was rushed to the Government Medical College at Kalamassery, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police registered a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence).