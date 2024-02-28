Two held in Palluruthy murder case

February 28, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Palluruthy police have registered a case against seven persons and taken two of them into custody in connection with an alleged murder near the Kacheripady market at Palluruthy on Tuesday night.

Lalju, 45, of Palluruthy, was allegedly stabbed to death by the gang, while his friend Joji, 46, of Kannamaly, suffered multiple stab wounds. The deceased was an accused in a murder case. The police registered a case against the accused on a petition by Joji. Among the accused were Faijis, 45, Chor Achu, 49, and five other identifiable persons.

While the police have taken two accused into custody, they declined to reveal their identities. Their arrests are yet to be recorded.

According to the first information report, a dispute over a video related to the murder case involving Lalju led to the murder. The accused had asked Lalju and his friend to come over near the Kacheripady market around 8.30 p.m. on the pretext of settling the matter. While talking to them, the first and the second accused allegedly stabbed Lalju and his friend.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons).