TRAI holding awareness programme

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is organising a telecom consumer outreach programme at the Town Hall on Monday.

It is an opportunity for the public to familiarise themselves with their rights and duties as subscribers of cellular services, land phone, cable TV and the like. Entry is free and registration to the event will start at 2 p.m.

Kerala has a mobile subscriber base of 43.01 million and landline subscribers of 1.94 million. There are six telecom service providers in Kerala service area. Many consumers are not aware of the regulations issued by TRAI to protect their interests.

Consumers should be aware of the grievance mechanism, procedure for filing appeal, for porting the subscription to another service provider by retaining the same number, procedure to stop unsolicited commercial communication and unwanted calls, and rules related to value-added services, said a press note.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:06:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/trai-holding-awareness-programme/article25327095.ece

