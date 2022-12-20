  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Protest over unified Mass in Ernakulam Angamaly takes a new turn

The group of protesters, both lay persons and priests have launched a perpetual prayer session

December 20, 2022 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Kochi

K A Martin
The St. Mary’s basilica cathedral is under lock and key after the Ernakulam district administration took charge of the basilica following tension between two groups of the members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar church. File.

The St. Mary’s basilica cathedral is under lock and key after the Ernakulam district administration took charge of the basilica following tension between two groups of the members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar church. File. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The protest by a section of the laity and priests in Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese against the unified Mass system intensified and took a new turn on December 20 with the newly appointed administrator of basilica cathedral being prevented from celebrating the unified Mass or the synodal Mass by the protesters.

Father Antony Puthuvelil arrived at the cathedral this morning to celebrate the Mass. However, as soon as the cathedral was opened those protesting against the synodal Mass intervened to prevent the celebration of the Mass. Fr. Puthuvelil was then asked to go back and he returned to the Archbishops house.

The group of protesters, both lay persons and priests have launched a perpetual prayer session against what they claimed was an attempt by archbishop Andrew’s Thazhath, administrator of the archdiocese and the synod of the Syro Malabar church to impose the synodal Mass.

The protesters have said they stood for a Mass system in which the priest faced the congregation throughout the Mass against the synodal Mass in which the priest faced the congregation for the first half and then turned away from them for the second part.

A meeting of priests on Monday had also imposed a ban on Mar Thazhath for allegedly acting in a one sided manner and for not holding talks on the Mass issue.

