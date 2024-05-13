Permanent synod members meet Pope Francis

Members of the permanent synod of the Syro-Malabar Church led by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil met Pope Francis in Rome on Monday.

Former apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath was among those who met the Pope along with other members of the permanent synod. The meeting assumes significance in the midst of a resurgent effort to find a peaceful end to the long-drawn differences of opinion over Mass celebration in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Meanwhile, lay group Almaya Munnettam, which is opposing the synod diktat to follow the unified Mass, claimed here on Monday that the Pontiff appealed to the visiting delegation to engage in introspection about efforts to find peace and unity in the archdiocese. A statement from the lay group claimed that the Pope emphasised the centrality of unity.

The Pope is also reported to have said that he wanted to help the Syro-Malabar Church, but being an independent Church he did not want to rule over it. He also appealed to the visiting major archbishop to face everyone with courage during discussions. “Above all, we must pray,” the Pope is reported to have told the permanent synod members.

The lay group claimed that if the permanent synod had listened to the Pope’s call for unity, the problems could have been solved.