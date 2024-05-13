GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Permanent synod members meet Pope Francis

Published - May 13, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the permanent synod of the Syro-Malabar Church led by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil met Pope Francis in Rome on Monday.

Former apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath was among those who met the Pope along with other members of the permanent synod. The meeting assumes significance in the midst of a resurgent effort to find a peaceful end to the long-drawn differences of opinion over Mass celebration in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Meanwhile, lay group Almaya Munnettam, which is opposing the synod diktat to follow the unified Mass, claimed here on Monday that the Pontiff appealed to the visiting delegation to engage in introspection about efforts to find peace and unity in the archdiocese. A statement from the lay group claimed that the Pope emphasised the centrality of unity.

The Pope is also reported to have said that he wanted to help the Syro-Malabar Church, but being an independent Church he did not want to rule over it. He also appealed to the visiting major archbishop to face everyone with courage during discussions. “Above all, we must pray,” the Pope is reported to have told the permanent synod members.

The lay group claimed that if the permanent synod had listened to the Pope’s call for unity, the problems could have been solved.

Related Topics

religion and belief / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.