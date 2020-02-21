Mayor promises traders’ rehabilitation

The Ernakulam market renovation project planned by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) will be completed in two years and traders rehabilitated during the project implementation period, said Mayor Soumini Jain here on Thursday.
She was addressing a meeting of the market traders’ association. Ms. Jain sought the support of traders for completing the project. Traders demanded facilities for all registered traders in the new market. The corporation and the association will sign a pact in three days for the implementation of the project. Later, the corporation will sign individual agreements with traders.
Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar, standing committee chairpersons Sunila Selvan, Prathibha Ansari, Poornima Narayan, and P.M. Harris and councillor Gracy Babu Jacob attended.
