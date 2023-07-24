Manipur violence: BJP only concerned about electoral politics, says KSO activist

July 24, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - KOCHI

If Manipur had as many Lok Sabha seats as Uttar Pradesh or Maharashtra, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues would have visited the State umpteen times and normalcy might have already been restored by now, rued Lamtinthang Haokip, former president of Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Delhi and the National Capital Region, and the founding coordinator of Kuki Research Forum.

“But unfortunately, they have remained mute spectators. Had the Central and State Governments been honest about the restoration of peace and normalcy, a political solution would have been already in place by now.

“The BJP Governments both at the State and the Centre do not care about the innocent civilians being killed. They were only interested in electoral politics,” Mr. Haokip told The Hindu.

He alleged there was a deliberate attempt to “keep the pot boiling” in Manipur. We are not sure of the intention, but the government at the Centre have to look at the present situation in Manipur as a humanitarian crisis and intervene more to bring a lasting solution.

Mr. Haokip was also critical of the silence of Mr. Modi in the Manipur issue. “He [Mr. Modi] preached for peace and talks about bridging the gaps among the foreign countries but chose to be a mute spectator [about Manipur] which has deeply hurt the sentiments of all. We are treated like third-class citizens and he made no efforts to hear the voices of the people,” he lamented.

Notwithstanding the several hearings over the Manipur violence, Mr. Haokip felt that the Supreme Court could have done more as the situation still looks grim even after 80 days. “I also feel that the Hon’ble SC should appoint an independent inquiry committee headed by a retired Supreme Court Judge. This independent committee would help the SC in issuing directions to protect the lives of citizens and ensure peace and security in the State,” he said.

Mr. Haokip felt that bridging the gap between Meiteis and Kuki communities seems looked improbable as the divide between the two-warring groups was deep-rooted. It may also be noted that the present violence is a culmination of injustices and discrimination towards the minority tribals and religious groups in general and the Kuki-Zo community in particular.

“The Kuki-Zo community was driven out of the valley, their properties looted and burnt. We were forced to leave and we have been separated emotionally and physically. A separate administration is the need of the hour and the only solution,” he said.

Mr. Haokip was also critical of the Internet shutdown, which, he said, could have helped to prevent the spread of rumours and fake news in the beginning but not any longer.

“The resumption of internet services in the State would not only serve the purpose of getting ground reports and facts but it is also necessary for the common people in carrying out online transactions, online applications and educational activities too,” he said.