Manager of marine products firm stabbed to death in Kerala

The manager of a shipping office-cum-marine products company at Thoppumpady in Kochi, Kerala, was stabbed to death at the firm on May 15 night.

The deceased has been identified as Binoy Stanly, 45, of North Moolamkuzhi. The incident happened around 7.40 p.m.

The Thoppumpady police have registered a case of murder and are on the hunt for the suspect who was reportedly a person known to the victim.

CCTV footage of the brutal attack which has since emerged showed the accused chatting with the victim before suddenly pulling out a knife and stabbing him multiple times. On being alerted, the police rushed to the scene with an ambulance and shifted the victim to the Karuvelipady government hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

The police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by the proprietor of the firm.

The proprietor said that the deceased was his friend and had engaged him as the company’s manager since its launch a year ago on account of his experience of having worked in a shipping firm abroad. He said that the deceased was threatened by the suspect, in his 20s, on several occasions in the past. “We had asked him to lodge a complaint with the police. In fact, the deceased had spoken to his father about the suspect’s alleged threats last week,” the proprietor said.

“There was no eyewitness to the attack. Two of his friends had just left the firm when the suspect walked in and attacked him,” the proprietor said.

The police have also invoked the charge under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 449 (house trespass).