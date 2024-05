A man was arrested with 3.57 grams of MDMA and 10.45 grams of ganja from a hotel at Palarivattom by the Yodhav squad of the City police and the Palarivattom police.

The arrested was identified as Ashiq A, 26, of Punalur in Kollam. The police said that drugs were meant for sale. He has several criminal cases against him and was released after serving an imprisonment term under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act. Probe is on to find the source of drugs.