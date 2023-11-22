HamberMenu
Kerala Students’ Union protests against alleged attack on Youth Congress activists

November 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), Ernakulam unit, staged a march to the Kanayannur taluk office on Wednesday in protest against the alleged attack on Youth Congress activists by members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Kannur on Monday.

Inaugurating the protest, District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas said Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan should step down if he was afraid of democratic protests. Youth Congress activists had sustained serious injuries after being allegedly attacked while trying to wave black flag at the Chief Minister in Kannur.

The police fired water cannons to disperse KSU activists.

Kochi / politics (general) / state politics / unrest, conflicts and war / Kerala

