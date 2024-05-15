GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala dowry-related domestic violence: family of woman accuses police of aiding accused

Published - May 15, 2024 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The family of the newly-married woman from North Paravur, who was allegedly assaulted and tortured at her husband’s house in Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode, has demanded that the case must be shifted to their residential limit as they have lost confidence in the Pantheerankavu police.

The father of the victim alleged on May 15 (Wednesday) that the accused was able to leave the country with the help of the police. The police failed to initiate timely action despite our repeated pleas that he had brutally assaulted her, he said.

He alleged that the police did not include the section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the first information report despite her statement that he had tried to strangle her using the cable of the mobile charger. Action should be taken against the officers responsible for such lapses as it should remain a lesson for all, who unleash attacks on women in the name of dowry, he said.

The father of the victim demanded that the police must also investigate whether the accused was under the influence of drugs. He also rejected the claim by the mother of the accused that he had not attacked her. How can there be several marks of physical assault on her body, if he had not attacked her? he asked.

Kerala dowry-related domestic violence: Special investigation team to probe charges against accused

The family alleged that he had assaulted her demanding 150 sovereigns of gold and a car as dowry.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.