Kerala dowry-related domestic violence: family of woman accuses police of aiding accused

The family of the newly-married woman from North Paravur, who was allegedly assaulted and tortured at her husband’s house in Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode, has demanded that the case must be shifted to their residential limit as they have lost confidence in the Pantheerankavu police.

The father of the victim alleged on May 15 (Wednesday) that the accused was able to leave the country with the help of the police. The police failed to initiate timely action despite our repeated pleas that he had brutally assaulted her, he said.

He alleged that the police did not include the section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the first information report despite her statement that he had tried to strangle her using the cable of the mobile charger. Action should be taken against the officers responsible for such lapses as it should remain a lesson for all, who unleash attacks on women in the name of dowry, he said.

The father of the victim demanded that the police must also investigate whether the accused was under the influence of drugs. He also rejected the claim by the mother of the accused that he had not attacked her. How can there be several marks of physical assault on her body, if he had not attacked her? he asked.

The family alleged that he had assaulted her demanding 150 sovereigns of gold and a car as dowry.