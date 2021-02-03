IFFK Kochi edition from Feb 17

The Kochi edition of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala held by the State Chalachithra Academy will take place from February 17 to 21 at Saritha, Savitha, Sangeetha, Sreedhar, Kavitha, and Padma screen-1 cinemas.
Passes will be issued for the fest from February 15. A COVID-19 negative test result within 48 hours of the film screening will be required to obtain a delegate pass for the fest. But the academy has tied up with the health department to organise free testing (antigen test) at Saritha cinema complex for delegate pass-seekers.
The Kochi edition of the fest is for enthusiasts from Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur districts and they can apply for delegate pass on registration.iffk.in. Delegates of previous editions can use their old login details for registration. Proof must be provided for address change. Altogether, 2,500 passes will be issued for the Kochi edition.
Entry to screening halls will be based on reservation, which will be open 24 hours before a screening. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed in the conduct of the fest, according to organisers.
The same set of 80 films -- in international competition, Malayalam Cinema Today, Indian Cinema, World Cinema, Kaleidoscope, Homage, Retrospective and Jury Films -- which are screened in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad will be screened in the Kochi edition too. There will be no public events or cultural programmes as part of the fest.
