Hepatitis A claims one more life in Vengoor

A 51-year-old resident of Choorathodu ward in Vengoor, who was under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam following hepatitis A infection, died on Sunday night.

Karthiyani M.C. of Kariyampurathu, Choorathodu, succumbed to the viral infection after her condition turned worse two days ago. Hepatitis A outbreak has now claimed three lives. Of them, two deaths were reported from Vengoor.

Jolly Raju, 51, of Kaniyattupeedika in Vakkuvally, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on May 7. Sajeev, 48, of the nearby Mudakuzha panchayat, died on May 1. A construction worker, he had reportedly consumed contaminated water while working at a site in one of the wards that had reported hepatitis A outbreak, according to the panchayat authorities.