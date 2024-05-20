GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hepatitis A claims one more life in Vengoor

Updated - May 20, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old resident of Choorathodu ward in Vengoor, who was under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam following hepatitis A infection, died on Sunday night.

Karthiyani M.C. of Kariyampurathu, Choorathodu, succumbed to the viral infection after her condition turned worse two days ago. Hepatitis A outbreak has now claimed three lives. Of them, two deaths were reported from Vengoor.

Collector orders magisterial probe into jaundice outbreak in Vengoor

Jolly Raju, 51, of Kaniyattupeedika in Vakkuvally, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on May 7. Sajeev, 48, of the nearby Mudakuzha panchayat, died on May 1. A construction worker, he had reportedly consumed contaminated water while working at a site in one of the wards that had reported hepatitis A outbreak, according to the panchayat authorities.

Related Topics

disease / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.