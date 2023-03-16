HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisheries dept. to modernise fishing boats

One of the key objectives of the programme is to convert wooden boats into steel ones

March 16, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Fisheries department will launch a programme to modernise fishing boats operating in the district.

One of the key objectives of the programme is to convert wooden boats into steel ones. Setting up ice units and environment-friendly bio-toilets on mechanised boats is also another programme being undertaken by the Fisheries department, said a communication from the Public Relations department here.

The communication said that most of the wooden boats operating in the district were old and dilapidated. These boats endanger the lives of fishermen.

The department has directed boat owners, interested in the programme, to apply to the Vypeen Fisheries Station. The last date for receiving the application is March 22. Phone: 0484-2502768.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.