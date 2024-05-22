Ernakulam records 130 hepatitis A cases

Ernakulam has recorded over 130 confirmed Hepatitis A cases since January this year. Besides, 440 suspected cases were reported in the district, according to estimates by the Health department.

The number of cases witnessed a spike, especially after the outbreak in Vengoor panchayat. Over 220 suspected cases have been reported from the affected wards in Vengoor. The first case was reported at Kaippilly ward on April 18.

Three deaths have been reported in Vengoor alone. Four suspected deaths have been reported owing to the viral infection over the past five months. Besides Vengoor, areas that reported hepatitis cases include Sreemoolanagaram, Mattancherry, Kalamassery, Nellikuzhi, Kothamangalam, Nedumbassery, Malayattoor, Payipra, Kizhakkambalam, and Avoli.

In a communication, the health authorities pointed out that only water that had been previously boiled and cooled was safe to drink. Superchlorination of water sources, including wells, could also be done.

People should refrain from self-medication and seek medial treatment as soon as the initial symptoms are seen. They must also stay away from unproven or pseudo scientific remedies which could complicate the illness. Those infected as well caregivers must take special precautions while the infected person is recovering from the illness. Hands should be washed with soap and water frequently, especially before eating food and after using the toilet as the disease spreads through the faeco-oral route.

Bleach solution should be used to clean the toilet and other surfaces used by the infected person. In hostels or dormitories, infected persons should be given separate accommodation.