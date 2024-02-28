Ernakulam Public Library opens branch at Startup Village

February 28, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

An off-campus branch of Ernakulam Public Library was opened at the Startup Mission office in Kalamassery. The library’s functioning was inaugurated by writer T.D.S. Ramakrishnan by giving membership to writer Roshanara.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the library movement had made commendable contributions to Kerala’s development. The new crop of writers succeeded in tackling the challenge of training the attention of the reader to the book that was being read. He also said that reading helped mitigate stress at work.

Ernakulam Public Library secretary K.P. Ajithkumar presided over the event.