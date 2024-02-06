GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Endo-robotic’ surgery performed on 75-year-old for oesophageal cancer

February 06, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi successfully performed an ‘endo-robotic’ surgery on a 75-year-old woman from Palakkad suffering from oesophageal cancer.

The part of the cancer that the robot could not reach within the food pipe was incised using a gastro endoscope, while the upper part was approached from the oral cavity using robotic surgery. The whole cancer affected area was thus removed en bloc and intra-operative pathology reports were used to confirm the completeness of cancer removal, they said in a communication.

Post-surgery, the defect of surgery was reconstructed using tissue from the inner part of the cheek with the help of the robot. It is also a novel approach to reconstruction of such defects, according to the doctors.

Typically, surgical removal of the voice box and food pipe is the course of action in this condition, followed by the reconstruction of the food passage using tissue from other parts of the body. This surgery is known to be highly morbid and causes significant challenges for the patient, including the loss of the natural ability to speak and eat. The present procedure provided a solution to this problem. The patient is currently recovering, having regained the ability to talk and drink water, according to the communication.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.