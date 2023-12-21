GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consumer rights panel orders laptop manufacturer, dealer to pay compensation for faulty product

December 21, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a laptop manufacturing company and its dealer to pay a compensation of around ₹1 lakh to a native of North Paravur for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices after the laptop bought by the customer malfunctioned within a week of its purchase.

Of the total compensation, the company and the dealer have to refund ₹51,000 (the invoice price of the laptop), ₹40,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, and ₹10,000 towards the cost of proceedings.

The commission comprising D.B. Binu, president, and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. said in their order that the complainant had suffered considerable mental, physical, financial and emotional distress owing to negligence on the part of the opposite parties. The representatives of the company and the dealer failed to respond to the findings of the expert appointed by the commission.

The order dated December 15, 2023 said the opposite parties would have to pay an interest of 9% per annum from the date of complaint (22 -07-2015) until the date of realisation, if they failed to comply with the direction within 30 days.

