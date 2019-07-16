Colleges told to set up anti-ragging committees

The Mahatma Gandhi University will soon inform all its affiliated colleges to complete the process of setting up anti-ragging committees without delay to curb the menace on campuses.

The move comes two weeks after the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a directive to all vice chancellors to implement the provisions under its Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009.

In a letter sent to the vice chancellors, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said the regulations were mandatory for all higher educational institutions in the country. The constitution of anti-ragging committee remains top on the list of basic measures to be adopted on the campuses.

The commission has said that universities and its affiliated colleges have to set up anti-ragging squad, anti-ragging cell and ensure adequate publicity for measures initiated through various media.

“We will forward a letter to the heads of affiliated institutions to comply with the norms prescribed by the UGC to check ragging on campuses. The varsity will also inform the affiliated colleges that multiple mechanisms are required to ensure a ragging-free campus,” said people close to the development at M.G. University.

The colleges will have to mention anti-ragging warnings in its prospectus and information booklets or brochures. The websites should be updated with the complete address and contact details of nodal officers connected with the anti-ragging committee.

An online undertaking by students and parents that they will adhere to the norms prescribed under the regulations need to be submitted.

The varsities and affiliated colleges have to install CCTV cameras at vital points.

The UGC has suggested regular interaction with students and counselling for them to detect early signs of ragging and identification of those indulging in ragging. The authorities have to carry out surprise inspections at hostels, student accommodation, canteens, rest-cum-recreation rooms, toilets, bus stations, etc., to prevent ragging.

The colleges have to organise events such as anti-ragging workshops, seminars and other creative avenues to spread the idea. Safety and security apps without affecting the privacy of individuals can be creatively deployed.

Those violating the UGC provisions or defaulting on steps to check ragging will invite punitive action under the UGC Act.