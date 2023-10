October 18, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - KOCHI

Senior lawyers shall pay adequate remuneration to junior lawyers, suggested social activist and actor C. Shukkoor.

He was speaking after inaugurating a convention of junior lawyers, organised by the All India Lawyers’ Union, Ernakulam District committee, here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ibrahim was elected as the district convenor.

Anju Thomas, Hasna Mol, Chithra Mohanan, and P. Adil were elected as joint convenors.