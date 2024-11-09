 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 13 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say

The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave

Published - November 09, 2024 10:26 am IST - QUETTA, Pakistan

Reuters

At least 13 people were killed and 25 injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday (November 9, 2024), a police official told Reuters.

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in militant attacks in its northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.

"The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," said the senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Published - November 09, 2024 10:26 am IST

Related Topics

Pakistan / act of terror / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.