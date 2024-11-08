 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raid on hospitals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad leads to seizure of controlled drugs

The raiding teams found substances which are are classified as controlled drugs and their sale and possession are strictly regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Published - November 08, 2024 06:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Officials seizing illegal drugs at a hospital at Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad.

Officials seizing illegal drugs at a hospital at Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a joint operation, officers from Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and the Prohibition and Excise department carried out raids on two hospitals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on November 7 and 8 following credible information about the possession and sale of narcotic drugs that are on ‘controlled’ list.

The raids took place at Bakoban Hospital in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, and BVK Reddy Hospital in Warasiguda, Secunderabad, where stocks of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were found without the necessary NDPS licences. Among the seized items were Fentanyl injections, Ketamine Hydrochloride injections, and Midazolam injections, all of which are controlled substances.

All three substances are classified as controlled drugs due to their potential for abuse and misuse and their sale and possession are strictly regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officials said.

At Bakoban Hospital, authorities confiscated 47 ampoules of Fentanyl Citrate injections (2 ml). Fentanyl is a potent opiod analgesic where .1 gm is considered commercial quantity. The narcotic drugs were seized from Abdul Rahman, the owner of the hospital. Similarly, at BVK Reddy Hospital, officials found 21 ampoules of Fentanyl Citrate injections along with nine vials of Ketamine Hydrochloride injections and two vials of Midazolam injections. These substances were found in the possession of T. Naresh Kumar, the owner of the hospital, according to a release.

Cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Charminar and Musheerabad Prohibition and Excise Stations. Further investigations are under way, and strict legal action will be taken against all offenders involved, officials said.

Published - November 08, 2024 06:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.