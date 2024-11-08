Raid on hospitals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad leads to seizure of controlled drugs

In a joint operation, officers from Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and the Prohibition and Excise department carried out raids on two hospitals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on November 7 and 8 following credible information about the possession and sale of narcotic drugs that are on ‘controlled’ list.

The raids took place at Bakoban Hospital in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, and BVK Reddy Hospital in Warasiguda, Secunderabad, where stocks of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were found without the necessary NDPS licences. Among the seized items were Fentanyl injections, Ketamine Hydrochloride injections, and Midazolam injections, all of which are controlled substances.

All three substances are classified as controlled drugs due to their potential for abuse and misuse and their sale and possession are strictly regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officials said.

At Bakoban Hospital, authorities confiscated 47 ampoules of Fentanyl Citrate injections (2 ml). Fentanyl is a potent opiod analgesic where .1 gm is considered commercial quantity. The narcotic drugs were seized from Abdul Rahman, the owner of the hospital. Similarly, at BVK Reddy Hospital, officials found 21 ampoules of Fentanyl Citrate injections along with nine vials of Ketamine Hydrochloride injections and two vials of Midazolam injections. These substances were found in the possession of T. Naresh Kumar, the owner of the hospital, according to a release.

Cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Charminar and Musheerabad Prohibition and Excise Stations. Further investigations are under way, and strict legal action will be taken against all offenders involved, officials said.