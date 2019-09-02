As Onam nears, farmers rue crop losses

With Onam around the corner, farmers across the district are ruing the loss of major vegetable and banana crops even as the market has so far remained cool with ample supplies arriving from neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

“There is no shortage of vegetables and banana in the market,” said N.H. Shameed, a wholesale merchant at the Ernakulam market. He said the supply of local vegetables had dwindled considerably but sufficient quantities of produce were available. The shortage of local produce is visible in the price of items such as vegetable cowpea. The local variety sold for ₹52 a kg in the retail market while the imported variety cost ₹37, according to figures from the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam.

Henry Suro, a farmer in Piravom, said he had been lucky to some extent, having lost only a part of the crops including tubers, banana and pepper, while his counterparts had not been as lucky. He said some of the crops were saved because there was no waterlogging in the area where he had land under various crops.

Waterlogging

P.C. Satheesh in Pallippuram said he had lost five acres of paddy as well as substantial area under crops such as amaranthus, okra, bitter gourd, banana and vegetable cowpea. Waterlogging was main problem with the natural flow of water being cut off for developmental activities. The fields that dozens of farmers had brought under cultivation sustained substantial losses, he said.

Pineapple cultivation

Noble John in Muvattupuzha said pineapple farmers had sustained big losses for the second consecutive year and there was nothing to be retrieved from the remains of the fields as rot disease and deformation of fruits had set in. While the price depression had led to great disappointment, the heavy rains over the last month had done irreparable damage. The price had come down to about ₹14 to ₹16 a kg from the earlier level of ₹33 to ₹34 before the rains set in, he said.

M.P. Vijayan, secretary of the Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, said most of about 35 acres of vegetable crops had been lost to heavy rains and flooding of the fields. The crops ranged from banana to okra, snake and bitter gourd, and root crops such as elephant foot yam, tapioca and colocasia. Mr. Vijayan said the season’s production would be in the range of just two tonnes, much lower than expected.