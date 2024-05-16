GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amid spike in jaundice cases, Kalamassery municipality shuts down eateries, shops

Published - May 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The health wing of the Kalamassery municipality shut down a fruit shop and a tea/juice stall near Apollo Tyres on Thursday on charge of violation of hygiene and food safety norms amid a spike in jaundice cases in a few wards there.

The units closed down included C.P Fruits and a nearby tea/juice stall. An outlet named Five Star Chips has been asked to submit an explanation after health officials found that the management had stocked food items that had crossed the expiry date.

Spike in jaundice cases at Vengoor in Ernakulam

Two temporary juice shops along HMT-Seaport Airport Road were shut down on charge of violation of norms. Inspections were held in nearly 10 such units, according to A.K. Nishad, chairman of the health standing committee. He said inspections would continue.

Mr. Nishad said that as many as 26 jaundice cases had been reported in the municipality. “Eleven persons are receiving treatment in various hospitals. The cases were mostly reported in wards 4 and 5. We are taking necessary steps while considering these wards as possible hotspots,” he added.

The health wing suspects that the shops may have used contaminated ice cubes or water while preparing drinks and fruit juices.

