Malayalam actor Innocent critical

The condition of senior Malayalam actor Innocent (75), who was admitted at a private hospital here three weeks back for cancer-related complications, continues to remain critical.
He is currently under Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, according to a medical bulletin issued by authorities at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi.
In a career spanning over five decades, Innocent had acted in over 500 movies. He had also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for long.
