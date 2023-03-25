Malayalam actor Innocent critical

March 25, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - KOCHI:

The condition of senior Malayalam actor Innocent (75), who was admitted at a private hospital here three weeks back for cancer-related complications, continues to remain critical.

He is currently under Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, according to a medical bulletin issued by authorities at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi.

In a career spanning over five decades, Innocent had acted in over 500 movies. He had also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for long.