Police form special squad to tackle goons

Amid reports about the city once again turning into a hub of goons, the city police have formed a special squad, the City Task Force, to check the trend.

According to officials, the squad, comprising police officers with expertise in anti-goonda operations, will operate directly under Arul R.B. Krishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police. The police have also requested the public to pass on information regarding the operation of organised criminal gangs in areas including real estate, land reclamation and drug peddling to the number 9497980430.

The step is being initiated in the wake of a sharp rise in the activity of criminal gangs, who are now focussing on the real estate sector.

The sleuths have also traced major pockets from where the gangs are operating, including Panangad, Nettur, Kadavanthra, Vathuruthy, Edappally and Palluruthy. Many gangs also run networks in interior places such as Paravur and Kalady.

As per records, the city police detained four persons under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) in 2013 and eight persons the following year. Last year, they sent reports against 12 persons.

As per statistics with the State Home Department, Ernakulam stood fourth in terms of the number of assault cases involving quotation gangs reported in the 2011-2015 period. Interestingly, Kochi city witnessed just one case during the period while the remaining three cases were reported from the Ernakulam rural district.

