Bodies of 2 retrieved

A search team on Thursday retrieved the bodies of two migrant workers who went missing along with three others when a vehicle carrying them plunged into the backwaters from the Kumbalam-Aroor bridge on Wednesday evening.
The police said the bodies of Madhu Khatri and Himanlal Khatri were recovered about 50 metres from the bridge.
“The body of Madhu was recovered around 12.30 p.m. and that of Himlal about four hours later,” said Prajeesh Sasi, Sub-Inspector, Panagadu station.
Meanwhile, efforts are on to trace Ijas Ali, Shyam Khatri, and Jaman Bahadur. While Ijas Ali, who drove the vehicle, was a Malayali, the rest were from Nepal.
Five persons went missing after a pick-up van with nine persons crashed through the bridge’s railing and plunged into the backwaters around 6.30 p.m on Wednesday.
