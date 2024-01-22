Telangana artist makes scale model of Ayodhya Ram temple from pumpkins and carrots

January 22, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Yellareddypet-based Shyamanthula Anil, a 40-year-old artist, made a scale model of the Ram temple in Ayodhya with pumpkin and carrots on the eve of the consecration of the temple on Monday.

Mr. Anil learnt the art of vegetable and fruit carving while working as a chef in a five-star hotel in Bahrain a couple of years ago. After returning from abroad, he pursued his favourite art with a passion.

His art works on various themes, special occasions and festivals such as Maha Shivaratri and Christmas earned him praise from art lovers and brought him a host of awards.

The art of fruit and vegetable carving, like any other art form, serves as a medium for creative expression, says Anil, who works as a stringer for a vernacular daily. He said he used two pumpkins and half a kg carrots to carve out the model.