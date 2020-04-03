Wanaparty SP uses soft power to win a boy’s heart

It is a lot for a 12-year old to see - his father being beaten up by the police for allegedly violating the lockdown norms.

But the child’s bruised psyche got a healing touch the very next day when none other than Wanaparthy Superintendent of Police (SP) Apoorva Rao had a very friendly meeting with him which had a transformative effect.

Soft power

Now, the 12-year-old wants to become a police officer when he grows up. Call it the effect of soft power with a humane approach from the police.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kalvoju Nikrosh, a class VIII student said he was “damn scared” and was apprehensive when policemen came to his house and asked him to come and meet Ms. Rao at her office. Master Nikrosh gathered courage and went to the SP’s office in Wanaparthy with his mother and uncle.

Chocolates break silence

After meeting her all his apprehensions have gone. Now, he thinks police too are humane. “The silence was broken when she offered me a packet of almond chocolates and made me feel relaxed,” the young boy said.

“SP madam asked me what had really happened. I narrated the entire sequence of events. She told me that all policemen are not like that constable in question. There are several police officers who are good and humanistic in their approach,” Master Nikrosh said, recalling his meeting with the SP. “She assured me that action will be taken against all policemen who assaulted my father,” Master Nikrosh said.

Thankfully

On Thursday night, IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao Twittered Ms. Rao’s photo with the boy, saying, “Many thanks @SpWanaparthy Apoorva Garu on meeting the young boy Nikrosh on my advice. I am sure he is in a much better space mentally after your meeting.”

Many thanks @SpWanaparthy Apoorva Garu on meeting the young boy Nikrosh on my advice



I am sure he is in a much better space mentally after your meeting pic.twitter.com/TBCFxJOiS5 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 2, 2020

To this the SP replied: “Sir, Thank you for the advice. Nikrosh is a very aspirational young boy and wants to become a police officer one day. It was very heartwarming to meet him.”