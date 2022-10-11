Two Maoists, three sympathisers of the banned outfit from Chhattisgarh, arrested in Warangal

Two Maoists, including a hardcore woman Maoist cadre and three sympathisers of the proscribed outfit from the strife-torn Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, were arrested by police during a vehicle checking drive at Mulugu road in Warangal on Sunday evening.

As many as 50 gelatin sticks and an equal number of detonators, revolutionary literature, ₹74,000 cash, mobile phones and Aadhaar cards were seized from them, police said.

Madakam Ungi alias Kamala, 30, Dandakaranya south sub-zonal committee member, from Bijapur district in neighbouring State, was among those arrested.

Ungi, wanted in four separate cases of attacks on police personnel, including Burkapal Maoist ambush in 2017 in which 25 police personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh, had been ailing for the past few months.

She was travelling to some undisclosed location in the Bolero vehicle after undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hanamkonda, when arrested by the police, sources said.

Another Maoist identified as Aasam Sohen, 35, a dalam member of National Park area, and three Maoist sympathisers also from Chhattisgarh, were accompanying her in the vehicle.

According to police, Ungi, an illiterate, was inducted into the CPI (Maoist) Balala Sangham at the age of 15 years. She was made a militia member in 2011 and later a member of the Pamedu Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS) the same year.

She had undergone a fortnight long training in handling medical emergencies to provide treatment to the injured Maoist cadres in exile in the Dandakaranya forest region. Subsequently, she was made the in-charge of the “medical team” of the outfit’s Dandakaranya south sub-zonal committee, police added.

Police said Sohen has been entrusted with the task of “extorting” money from the beedi leaf contractors and other wealthy people in the name of “party funds” and procure “explosive materials” from Warangal and Karimnagar districts by some Chhattisgarh-based Maoist leaders.