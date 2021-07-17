Hyderabad

Woman ‘brought dead’ to hospital, attenders flee

Police are hot on the heels of two persons who fled after admitting a woman to a private hospital on Suraram crossroads late on Friday night and fled. The woman was declared ‘brought dead’.

“We are in the process of identifying the woman and those who admitted her. The two persons who brought her to the hospital left and did not return. The hospital waited for a few hours and then informed us,” Dundigal inspector P. Ramana Reddy said, even as he clarified that there were no injury marks on her body.

A suspicious death case has been registered and an investigation is under way.


