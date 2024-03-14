GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day traffic diversions in Hyderabad in view of PM Modi’s visit to the city on March 15 and 16

March 14, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed 11078

Given the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beginning March 15, traffic will either be stopped or diverted on Friday from 4.40 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Begumpet, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, Plaza, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeeth X Roads, Alugadda Bavi, Mettuguda, Railway Hospital, Mettuguda Rotary, Mirjalguda T Junction, Malkajgiri Arch, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Rajbhavan MMTS Jn, and VV Statue.

Similarly on Saturday, traffic will be either stopped or diverted from 10.40 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. at VV Statue, Metro Residency Lane, MMTS Raj Bhavan, Panjagutta, Greenlands, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, and PNT Flyover.

Traffic police have requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

